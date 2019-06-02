Mid Ulster Pipe Band Championships: Double trouble for unlucky Closkelt

The Mid Ulster Pipe Band Championships took place at the Coolfranky grounds of Cookstown High School on Saturday when there was an entry of 34 bands and 37 drum majors.

This is an excellent venue with an abundance of facilities on site in close proximity to the contest arenas.

Co Tyrone is an area which has lots of pipe bands and a large turnout from the enthusiasts as well as the local public makes it one of the better attended.

Competition throughout the day was keen with the PSNI taking the Grade 1 competition despite strong opposition from Closkelt who also lost their Grade 2 unbeaten winning streak when they were beaten on ensemble preference by New Ross & District.

In Grade 3A the Quinn Memorial had an emphatic win ahead of Clogher, Thiepval and Matt Boyd Memorial who had to be separated on ensemble preference when all three tied on points.

McNeillstown are going to be hard to beat in Grade 3B as they secured a maximum score and their third win. Augharan, with two piping firsts, managed a two-point win over Kildoag in 4A with Gransha winning the drumming prize.

Broughshane & District lifted Grade 4B ahead of Mountjoy who had two first places for piping.

The drum major sections continue to be very competitive with David Brownlee taking the Adult title making him like Rachel Lowry in the Juvenile the third different winner of the section. Louis Anderson continued his unbeaten run in the Junior while Carys Graham followed up her Co Fermanagh win to make it two in a row.

Next weekend 39 bands and 45 drum majors are entered for the Belfast Championships which take place at Stormont. This will be a warm up for the United Kingdom Championships which take place at Lurgan the following weekend.

RESULTS

Grade 1: 1st PSNI [also Best Pipes (shared), Drums, Bass Section & M&D], 2nd Closkelt [also Best Pipes (shared)].

Grade 2: 1st New Ross & District [also Best Drums & Bass Section], 2nd Closkelt [also Best Pipes], 3rd Ravara [also M&D], 4th Colmcille.

Grade 3A: 1st Quinn Memorial [also Best Pipes, Drums & Bass Section], 2nd Clogher & District, 3rd Thiepval Memorial, 4th Matt Boyd Memorial [Best M&D].

Grade 3B: 1st McNeillstown [also Best Pipes & Drums], 2nd Tullylagan [also Best Bass Section], 3rd Major Sinclair Memorial

[Best M&D], 4rd Cleland Memorial.

Grade 4A: 1st Augharan [also Best Pipes], 2nd Kildoag, 3rd Cloughfin, 4th McDonald Memorial. Best Drums & Bass Section: Gransha. Best M&D: Cullybackey.

Grade 4B: 1st Broughshane & District [also Best Drums & M&D], 2nd Mountjoy [also Best Pipes], 4th Altnaveigh Memorial. Best Bass Section: Ballyboley.

Drum Majors

Adult: 1st David Brownlee, 2nd Andrea McKeown, 3rd Jason Price, 4th Emma Barr, 5th Lauren Hanna.

Juvenile: 1st Rachel Lowry, 2nd Kathryn McKeown, 3rd Kathy Hunter, 4th Jamie Cupples, 5th Lucas Adamson.

Junior: 1st Louis Anderson, 2nd Benjamin Walker, 3rd Jamie Lee Cupples, 4th Leanne Crooks, 5th Lee Nicholl.

Novice: 1st Carys Graham, 2nd Mia Buckley, 3rd Jorja Turkington, 4th Harry Mills, 5th Christie Steele.