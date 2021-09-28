The three Labrador-cross puppies who were found in a ditch

It was first feared the three Labrador-cross pups were dead after being found by a member of the public on the in a ditch on the Gortaree Road who found them ‘stone-cold’ to touch.

However after the puppies, who were just days old, were given food and warmth they made a miraculous recovery and have since been passed on the USPCA.

The animal welfare charity has appealed to the public for information following the discovery of the three pups.

One of the puppies has their umbilical cord cut

Colleen Tinnelly, USPCA development manager, said: “We are absolutely appalled by this incident, that someone would heartlessly abandon these innocent puppies, discarding them amongst rubbish and leaving them to fend for themselves.

“It is a horrific act of cruelty and one which we cannot believe is still happening in this day and age.

“We are very grateful for the actions of the individual who discovered the young litter, as without his intervention they would not have had any chance of survival. They are now in the care of our veterinary team however it is too early at this stage to determine if they will survive this ordeal.

Colleen said: “We are in disbelief that there are individuals out there who would carry out this act and not think twice. No animal deserves to die at the side of the road, especially when there are organisations like the USPCA who work to safeguard animals’ lives and provide them with loving homes. The USPCA is appealing for anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to come forward immediately.”

The USPCA can be contacted on 028 3025 1000.

