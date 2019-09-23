Miraculous scenes at Belfast City Half Marathon as N.I. woman running in race is reunited with her wedding ring

A Northern Ireland woman who lost her wedding running while taking part in the Belfast City Half Marathon on Sunday has got her "miracle".

Nora Douds lost her wedding ring at the finishing line and immediately launched an appeal for help via social media.

"Lost my wedding ring around the finish line of the #BelfastHalfMarathon today.

"It’s got my name and my wedding date engraved on the inside if by some miracle someone comes across it," said Nora.

Nora's initial appeal was shared thousands and thousands of times and on Monday morning she shared the good news.

Nora Douds pictured at the finishing line of the Belfast City Half Marathon after she lost her wedding ring. (Photo: Nora Douds/Twitter)

"I got my miracle," she said.

"People. You did it.

"A wonderful, kind person found my wedding ring, handed it in to the Ozone staff and the organisers have it.

"I am overwhelmed."