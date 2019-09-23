Missing 15-year-old NI schoolgirl found after PSNI appeal Jennifer Santos has been found Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Missing 15-year-old Jennifer Santos has been found, it has emerged. A message posted on PSNI Cookstown Facebook page said: "Thank you for your help with our missing person appeal, This person has now been located." Thomas Cook announces it ceases trading - NI holidaymakers left in limbo Catholic Primate in fresh appeal for information to find final three disappeared