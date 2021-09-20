Matthew Walker was last seen on Sunday morning at Craigavon Area Hospital.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Please be aware of missing person Matthew Walker. Police and family are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of Matthew and seek to know his whereabouts.

“Matthew has been missing since yesterday morning from the Craigavon Hospital area.

Matthew Walker who has gone missing from Craigavon Hospital.

“Matthew is in his early 20s, 5’7, fair ginger hair, last seen wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans.

“If you have any information for Police, please phone in on 101 with reference 809 of 19th September.”

