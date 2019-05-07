Missing man without medication last seen on Saturday

Police have issued an appeal for information about a man from Co Tyrone who caught a bus to Omagh but ended up in Enniskillen, before making his way to Donegal.

The missing man does not have his medication with him and his family are “extremely worried”, police say.

William McConnell was last seen on Saturday

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are appealing for any information on William McConnell from the Fivemiletown area.

“Last seen at around 2pm on Saturday 5th May.

His plan that day was to get a bus to Omagh but then ended up in Enniskillen.

Mr McConnell then made his way to the Donegal area.

If you see Mr McConnell or know of his where abouts or have been in contact with him, call us on 101 quoting reference number 1086 6/5/19.

Mr McConnell does not have his medication with him and his family are extremely worried.