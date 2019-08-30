Missing N.I. man hasn't been seen in three days

There are concerns for the welfare of a missing Northern Ireland man who was last seen three days ago.

Shane Kelly left his home in the Strabane area on Tuesday August 27, 2019 and has not returned

Shane Kelly. (Photo issued by P.S.N.I.)

"He has not been in contact with friends or family who have indicated that this is a longer period than he has been out of contact with them before," said the P.S.N.I.

Mr. Kelly was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and dark clothing.

Mr. Kelly is 5’7” tall and clean shaven and he left home on foot without his mobile phone.

"He is known to go out drinking alone in both Omagh and Foyle areas," added the P.S.N.I.