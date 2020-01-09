Missing NI child located 'safe and well' - PSNI thank public for help

The PSNI has confirmed a 13 year-old girl reported missing on Thursday morning has been located.

"The missing female has been located safe and well," confirmed the PSNI.

The 13 year-old girl went missing from the Bangor area.

"We can’t thank you all enough for information provided to police in circumstances like these."

The PSNI went on to say that utilising social media to aid missing person appeals has saved lives in Northern Ireland.

"When we do a social media appeal for a missing person all information provided to police is vital in risk accessing and finding the person.

"Searching for a missing person can be very time critical and there is so many positive outcomes from using social media thanks to the help of our followers I have seen since being a social media user.

"Lives have been saved.

"Thank you for all playing a part in keeping people safe," they added.