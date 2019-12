A 26-year-old man reporting missing on Friday has been located, police have said.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, Tennent Street PSNI said: “We are pleased to report that Riain Davey has been located and he is safe.

PSNI image of Riain Davey

“Many thanks to all those who shared and commented on our posts – it really makes a difference and is a fantastic example of what can be achieved when the public and your police service work together.

“Thank you all.”