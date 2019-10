Police are concerned about missing person, Blaine Lennox.

He was last seen leaving Carrickfergus Grammar at approximately midday.

Blaine Lennox.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “He is believed to be wearing a purple blazer, white shirt, grey tie, black trousers and possibly has a black school bag with him. He may be in the company of another female pupil.”

Anyone with information on Blaine’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 699 of 02/10/19.