Missing woman: Can you help police find Rosemary Blackwood?

Police have said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of missing 47-year-old Rosemary Blackwood from the Killyleagh area.

Rosemary was last seen in the Downpatrick area at around 11am on May 6.

She is described as being of average build, approximately 5’7” in height, has short brown hair and wears glasses.

"We believe Rosemary may have travelled to the Bundoran area of Donegal. It is believed she may be travelling in a White Renault Kangoo van (registration IEZ 2639)," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"We are appealing for Rosemary to make contact with police or if anyone knows of Rosemary’s whereabouts please contact police at Downpatrick on 101."