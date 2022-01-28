Jon O'Hara lived in Belfast though he came from Portstewart

Mr O’Hara, 47, was one of two men who lost their lives following a crash on the Ravenhill Road on Saturday night.

He had been returning from Ulster’s match against Clermont.

Ulster Rugby CEO Jonny Petrie: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of lifelong Ulster supporter, Jon O’Hara, and our thoughts as a club are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“I was able to pay my respects in-person at yesterday’s funeral service, which was important to honour Jon’s support of Ulster Rugby over the years on behalf of our players and staff.

“Tonight, we will hold a moment of silence ahead of the game to remember Jon.”

Ben Lowry