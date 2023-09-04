According to the Met Office the mercury will rise to 24 °C in some areas of Northern Ireland today with a day promising ‘long periods of unbroken sunshine’.

The forecasters say today “any early mist and fog patches soon clearing then it will be a dry day with long periods of unbroken sunshine”.

"Feeling very warm with light winds. Maximum temperature 24 °C,” they add.

Meanwhile tonight will be “a bright and warm evening but soon cooling off after dusk” with “a minimum temperature 11 °C”.

The great news continues tomorrow (Tuesday) where the temperature is also expected to reach 24 °C.

And the outlook for Wednesday to Friday is “a lot of dry weather with some sunshine and feeling warm” – but “a chance of a few showers on Thursday”.

1 . General view of members of the public in Botanic Gardens, Belfast this afternoon as the Northern Ireland experienced warm weather over the weekend. (L-R) Aoibheann Maguire and Kate Welsh Photograph by Declan Roughan Photo: presseye Photo Sales

2 . General view of members of the public in Botanic Gardens, Belfast this afternoon as the Northern Ireland experienced warm weather over the weekend. (L-R) Evie Doherty and Alex McFadzean Photograph by Declan Roughan Photo: presseye Photo Sales

3 . General view of members of the public in Botanic Gardens, Belfast this afternoon as the Northern Ireland experienced warm weather over the weekend. (L-R) Katie Gibson and Daisy Fisher Photograph by Declan Roughan Photo: presseye Photo Sales