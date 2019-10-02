Mother of Inga-Maria Hauser dies 'without receiving justice'

The mother of the German teenager who was brutally murdered outside Ballycastle 31-years ago has died.

Her death was confirmed in a statement from Phoenix Law.

They said she passed away on October 2 "after a long illness".

"Both of Ingas parents have passed on without receiving justice or answers regarding the murder of this beautiful 18-year-old girl," says the statement.

Her father Josef Hauser passed away in 2006 from cancer.

SDLP veteran John Dallat offered his sympathy to the Hauser family on his Facebook page.

Inga Maria Hauser's grave

Inga Maria Hauser's body was found in a remote part of Ballypatrick Forest in Co Antrim in 1988.

Her family has long campaigned to see those responsible for her murder brought before the courts, however no one has ever been charged with the crime.

"I am so sorry to break the news that Almut Hauser, the broken-hearted mother of Inga-Maria Hauser died this morning without receiving justice for the brutal murder of her darling daughter 31 years ago.

"I have sent to her sister and nephew our our deepest condolences on behalf of everyone who has supported the campaign and I have asked that we all remember this family in our prayers at this very difficult time."

SDLP MLA John Dallat, who is involved in the campaign to find Ms Hauser's killers added: "I have also renewed my appeal to anyone who knows anything about Inga's murder to contact the detectives immediately."