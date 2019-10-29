Mother tells of agony after son's body found - PSNI launch investigation

The mother of a man who had been reported missing has told of her anguish after his body was found.

Police are investigating the sudden death of a 27-year-old man in the Springbank Lane area of west Belfast on Monday, 28th October.

A spokesman said a post mortem is due to take place to determine the cause of death.

In a Facebook post Julie Anderson writes: "I would like to thank everybody in the search for my son Noel Mc Grogan.

"His body has been found and the family are now asking for some privacy until further details.

"Again thank you everyone for your support we as a family it means the world."

Earlier Ms Anderson posted a video online appealing for her son, a father-of-six, to come home.