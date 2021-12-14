Mourners hear at funeral of local 12-year-old schoolboy how he‘generated so much laughter and fun in the lives of his family’

Pacemaker Press 14/12/21 Family and Friends during the Funeral for Aaron Webb at at St Josephâ€TMs Church, Glenavy on Tuesday. Aaron Webb, from Stoneyford in the Greater Lisburn area, passed away in hospital after he was knocked down by a van on the Lisburn Road, outside Glenavy, on Friday. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Mourners today heard how he “generated so much laughter and fun in the lives of his family” during his funeral.

Aaron, from Stoneyford in Co Antrim, died after being hit by a van while walking on the Lisburn Road, outside Glenavy on Friday.

There were emotional scenes at St. Joseph’s Church in Glenavy during the funeral, where family, friends and classmates gathered to remember the schoolboy.

The service was led by parish priest, Father Colm McBride, who said he was “privileged to meet Aaron”, and he was assisted by Father Kevin Mcguckien from Hannahstown Parish.

Father McBride said: “We gather to mourn the passing of a young boy, Aaron Webb. A son, a grandson, a great grandson, a nephew, a cousin, a classmate, a team mate, a friend, and we commend him to God’s love.”

The reverend added: “Aaron generated so much laughter and fun in the lives of his family and all those with whom he came in contact.

“Aaron, a very sociable lad, loved those occasions that brought the family together as he greatly appreciated their company.

“Of course he loved his visits to his grandparents, Deidra and Liam’s home, where he got spoiled.

“I had the privilege of knowing Aaron from his participation in the preparation and celebration of his first penance, first holy communion and also his confirmation.”

The young boy, who died just two days after turning 12, had hopes to become a basketball player.

The Reverend said: “Like every young boy, Aaron had dreams for his future, he was hoping to be a basketball player. Whether he had the skill for this, was yet to be determined but he certainly had the height. He had just passed the 6 foot mark at 12 years of age.”

He concluded: “We return to God a precious life, a son that Laura and Brian cherished for 12 years. A son whose name is inscribed in heaven, and will be forever imbedded in the hearts of his parents and his family”

