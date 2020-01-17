Movie premier and international gift service all part of the fundraising by County Antrim YC juniors

Young sailors have proved so successful at fundraising they are now the main sponsors of a key event at County Antrim Yacht Club.

The Junior Committee, on behalf of young members, has been fundraising since the section re-formed in 2018 at the Whitehead-based club.

James Corbett, CAYC junior captain, agreeing the sponsorship deal of CAYC Spring Series 2020, on behalf of all junior members, with commodore Paul Abraham.

There has been no shortage of ideas including creating Christmas presents with a full production line, marketing team and sales department. Their products were bought and posted as far as Spain.

In March of last year, they arranged - through the power of parental contacts - the all-Ireland premier of ‘Maiden’ at CAYC. The juniors took control of ticket sales, marketing and refreshments for the screening of the against-the-odds sailing story. They even managed to arrange a VIP guest for the evening, Professor Louise Dubras, who was hugely influential in the original Maiden project.

A club spokesperson went on to explain what they will do with the £1500 raised to date.

“So far they have donated £500 to a charity which is close to their hearts, along with All of the CAYC family, the Friends of the Cancer Centre. This has been largely driven by junior vice captain Hannah Todd who has close links with the charity and they were delighted to make their presentation last weekend.

“Having heard that CAYC is in need of a new series sponsor, the junior captains have been in talks with the general committee and CAYC juniors are now the main sponsors of the main Spring Series in 2020 after commodore Paul Abraham accepted their offer of £250.

“In doing so, this not only encourages them to take part in this series by having ownership of it but also gives them a sense of achievement by contributing in a way which they never thought they could.”

The spokesperson added: “All of this would not be possible without the enthusiasm of all the juniors at County Antrim Yacht Club and the co-ordination lead by the junior captains Amy Armstrong and James Corbett along with the junior vice captains Hannah Todd and Michael Rock, who will be attending the RYANI Awards at the weekend.

“If you see them give them a pat on the back and get to know them for their part in making junior sailing a team sport. The future of your sport will be safe in their hands.”