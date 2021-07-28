Mum of ‘rainbow baby’ Harry Magee says pain is ‘unbearable’ after his tragic death

Harry died after an accident at his home in the Boghead Road area of Aghalee, not far from Lurgan, aged just two years and ten months old.

But nine weeks after the tragedy his family are struggling to cope, unable to return to work and broken through horrendous grief.

Leanne spoke to the Lurgan Mail about her and her family’s heartache after the tragedy on May 25 this year.

She said: “He was a happy, bright little boy who just loved life. He was also very clever when it came to technology.

“He was a Daddy’s boy and just loved going in the van or lorry. He loved softplay and the park. He just loved being outdoors.”

Leanne had just started her own online business Book And Pamper and, while it hasn’t quite taken off yet, it had been growing nicely until this terrible tragedy.

Her husband Patrick is a landscape gardener, Magee Landscapes, but both parents are struggling to return to work.

Leanne said: “It’s horrible, I would never wish this on anyone. Life can’t throw anything worse at us. This is the worst. The pain in our hearts it unbearable. I never new pain existed.”

“I miss him so much. I just want him back home. I get up every morning and I say, right wee Haribo, your holiday is over. It’s time to come back home. The thought of never seeing him in this life again kills me.

“He was a beautiful wee boy and I know in my heart I have a beautiful wee angel watching over me.

Leanne also gives credit to all the nurses and doctors at Craigavon Hospital, all the paramedics and the police. “I can’t believe how hard they tried to save him. The hospital was fantastic. I know they tried so hard to save him but it just wasn’t meant to be. Life is so cruel.”

Leanne decided to set up a GoFundMe page to see if anyone could help alleviate some of the financial stress the family has been going through.

She said she felt ‘ashamed’ to have to do to it but wanted help to get her family back on their feet again.

On that page she said: “My name is Leanne and I am a mummy to three beautiful little boys. Cameron (8), Charlie (6) and little Harry two years and 10 months.

She said: “Sadly on the 25th of May 2021 our beautiful little boy Harry sadly passed away due to a tragic accident outside his family home.

“Harry was our rainbow baby who we miss and love so very much. Our hearts our completely broken, our lives will never be the same again. No parent should ever have to bury their own child before them.

“I made this gofundme page for support really. Losing Harry has left us struggling financially as getting back to work has been very, very hard.

“I am actually ashamed to be having to do this, but I am asking if you could help us get back on our feet again?

“One normal day started out as any day ....and ended as our worst nightmare.

“Your life and kids are so so precious, so please enjoy every single second as tomorrow is not promised.

“If you have read this far, and have donated no matter how big or small, we are so grateful. Your donation will help us put some food onto the table for us and our little children again.

“We have never been so stuck but it’s not everyday you lose a child and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone, but I know in my heart we will get through this very very hard time in our lives.

“Forever blowing bubbles our little Haribo. Thank you, Leanne.”

If you would like to donate, click here

