Dillon Moore (middle left) will be swimming a marathon for a charity which has helped his friend James Walton (far right)

A kind-hearted Limavady man is hoping to raise funds and awareness of a serious chronic fatigue illness by swimming a marathon in an impressive feat of endurance.

Dillon Moore will get his swimming cap at the ready as he swims a staggering 1688 lengths of the pool at Limavady Leisure Centre on Tuesday, June 17.

He is hoping to achieve the feat to raise funds for ME Research UK which has helped his friend James Walton, who was struck by chronic fatigue syndrome in 2020.

James was at the peak of his athletic powers but the debilitating illness means even the simplest tasks leave him tired.

There are currently no ME services in Northern Ireland and currently no treatment for the illness

When asked about how the idea of swimming a marathon came about, 26-year-old Dillon replied: "I was friendly with James at our local swimming club and when he was diagnosed with ME, I wanted to do something to raise funds and awareness of his situation.

"We were really friendly at Limavady Swimming Club but he subsequently moved to England, although we still have managed to keep in contact.

"He can't really do much as the chronic fatigue means everyday activities are tiring such as climbing the stairs or going out for a coffee.

"He can't really fly back home as it can be severely draining on him...so it's been a total change for James.

"He was doing big things in the world of triathlon and he had Commonwealth and Olympic Games aspirations cruelly taken away from him."

So, how has training been in the pool for the challenge?

"I wanted to make the fundraiser relevant as James and I became friends in the pool," he added.

"His family ran the recent Belfast Marathon but I had knee surgery last year, so I don't think it would have handled the roads.

"Training has been a bit sporadic due to work but I train when I can...I swam 500 lengths the other day.

"I think the event in total will take 18 hours. The plan is to break the 1688 lengths into 100 at a time, which will take approximately 45 minutes, and then take a 15-minute break to refuel and rest.

"My friends and family think I'm a bit mental by taking on this challenge but I know it's for a good cause.

"I haven't set a fundraising target, I just want to raise as much as I can and awareness of the condition."