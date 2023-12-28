All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

National Lottery: Northern Ireland couple set to collect almost £4million Lotto win

A lucky Lotto playing couple from Northern Ireland have struck the jackpot
By Michael Cousins
Published 28th Dec 2023, 08:44 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The couple, believed to be from County Fermanagh, will collect their cheque this morning, Thursday December 28

Full details to follow as announcement is made

Related topics:National LotteryNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.