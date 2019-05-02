Nellie joins centenarian club months after husband

A Co Antrim woman today is celebrating her 100th birthday – just a few months after her husband reached the same milestone.

Ellen (Nellie) Graham has lived through World War Two and the Troubles, and still lives independently with her husband Joseph.

And this year the loving couple will celebrate another incredible achievement – their 77th wedding anniversary.

Granddaughter Joanne Graham, 33, said: “My grandad is just her top priority. Always has been. As long as he’s ok she’s happy.”

Ms Graham said her granny – who only ever spent one night in hospital after the birth of a son – is up at 6.30am every day “to get the porridge made for my grandad getting up and on the table for 7.30am”.

“Meal times are very important for my granny,” she added.

“Dinner is always at 12pm, afternoon tea around 4pm and a cup of tea and pancake or something around 7pm.

“She makes all fresh home cooked meals, none of these ready-made dinners. Everything from scratch.”

Ms Graham added that her grandmother tells her there is “no secret for how long they’ve been together” as it is “just hard work and if she doesn’t do the things no-one will”.

“She gets no help with anything and has to do all her washing, cooking etc herself,” she added.

“She loves her afternoon TV where she would watch the Chase, Pointless, Neighbours and the news.

“She loves watching snooker and darts as well when they are on. And she likes to give her opinion on whether they were any use or not.”

Ms Graham added that she did not think her grandparents row, as such.

“My grandad would laugh saying he takes the hearing aid out so he doesn’t have to listen to her and my granny would say then that man never listens,” she said.

“They are just so amazing together and make me so proud.”