New BBC Foyle show for Sean Coyle

Sean Coyle will be returning to the BBC’s airwaves to present a new daily programme on BBC Radio Foyle.

The BBC made the announcement today – just over two weeks after his Radio Ulster show was axed.

That move sparked a public outcry, with thousands fans signing a petition calling for him to be reinstated.

The broadcaster said Coyle will present the new show until spring 2020, adding that further details about the new show will be released in the coming weeks.

“Since I said it was my last show a couple of weeks ago, I’ve been overwhelmed by the response from listeners asking me to come back on air.

“So as a way of thanking them for their support, I’m going to be playing mine and their favourite songs on BBC Radio Foyle.

“We’ll be able to say a bit more about it soon and I hope that people will listen in and be part of it all,” Coyle said.

Eddie Doyle, Senior Head of Production, BBC NI, commented: “We had always hoped that Sean would continue presenting a regular show on the BBC for a bit longer and I’m pleased that we can now confirm this news.

“We know that Sean’s departure from the weekday morning schedule has concerned many listeners.

“None of that has been easy. But the good news is that he’ll be now be bringing his unique mix of music, fun and audience interaction to the Foyle schedule.

“We expect to release details about Sean’s new BBC Radio Foyle programme over the next few weeks.”