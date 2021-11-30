New bypass route hopes to remove town centre traffic

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon

Interested parties are encouraged to come and view the exhibition, which will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday December 7 and 8 in the Burnavon Arts and Cultural Centre in Cookstown, between 11am and 9pm.

Due to Covid restrictions, a booking system of half-hourly slots is in place and appointments must be made with the centre’s booking office.

Ms Mallon said: “I am pleased that we are now in a position to provide details of the preferred route to the local community. The proposed route which is approximately 4km (2.5 miles) has been designed as a wide single carriageway, with overtaking opportunities in both directions.

“As part of my commitment to delivering green infrastructure and providing greater opportunities for active travel, I am pleased to confirm there will also be provision of a footway/cycleway. The project also includes plans to upgrade the Sandholes Link Road including the provision of a footway/cycleway.

“The Cookstown Bypass scheme provides a significant opportunity to remove strategic traffic from the town centre of Cookstown.”

Councillor Paul McLean, chair of Mid Ulster District Council, said: “A bypass for Cookstown has long been identified as critical to Mid Ulster’s infrastructure needs and the development of the preferred route is an important milestone in the delivery of the scheme. I would encourage local people to take advantage of the opportunity to view the plans.”