On Monday this week, a letter was sent by a senior education official to school principals – apparently in reaction to the emergence of this new group – warning about "a false information campaign that is circulating to parents in relation to relationships and sex education (RSE)".

Called 'Truth Behind RSE–NI' (or TBRNI for short) there is little information about the new organisation, such as who is running it (it declined to say who its founders are).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a website (www.tbrni.org) and its Facebook page was set up exactly a month ago (July 8). This says the group is based in Bangor.

The logo of the new group (left), and the "progress pride" flag (right), incorporating the baby blue and pink of the trans movement with dark stripes for BLM and a purple circle for intersex people (formerly called hermaphrodites)

TBRNI tells the News Letter it wants "a halt to all RSE teaching” and “an urgent, independent review with a consultation involving parents, schools and churches”.

All of this comes in the wake of recent reports from the News Letter about transgender ideology in schools, and the Tory government’s decision to order Northern Irish schools to teach children about abortion rights from the start of 2024.

● WHAT IS THIS NEW GROUP, AND WHAT DOES IT WANT? ●

TBRNI is an informal group, as opposed to one being a charity or a not-for-profit company (it did not answer whether it intends to register as one later).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A leaflet distributed by the group says: "RSE is one of the greatest assaults on the health and innocence of children...

“The ultimate goal of RSE is to change the sexual and gender norms of society, which is why RSE could be more accurately called 'abortion, promiscuity, and LGBTQIA+ rights education'."

In its letter to principals on Monday, complaining about a "false information campaign", the Department of Education did not set out specifically what any of the alleged falsehoods are.

Instead, it stressed things such as parents' rights to have their children opt out of the new abortion lessons, and emphasised that the planned changes will "not apply to primary schools".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has already held public meetings in Dungannon and in Glenmachan evangelical church in east Belfast, and is hosting a series of upcoming meetings, as follows:

● Wednesday, August 9, 7:30pm: RSE Public Information Meeting, Ballymena, All Saints Community Hall

● Friday, August 11, 7:30pm: RSE Public Information Meeting, Welcome Hall, Clabby village, north Fermanagh

● Saturday, August 12, noon: The only information on this event is "leaflet distribution, ABO Derry".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Wednesday, August 16, 7.30pm: RSE Public Information Meeting, Strabane (no address yet)

● Thursday, August 17, 7:30pm: RSE Public Information Meeting, Gilford (no address yet)

● Friday, August 18, 7:30pm: RSE Public Information Meeting, Ballyclare (no address yet)

● Wednesday, August 23, 7:30pm: RSE Public Information Meeting, Ballykelly (no address yet)

The group advises parents to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● “Form groups of like-minded parents in your area and start an information campaign”

● “Contact your School principal, request a copy of their RSE policy, ask if there are any 3rd parties teaching RSE, request the content of all RSE lessons”

● “Lobby your local MPs, MLAs, and councillors, write to the Board of Governors of your child's school expressing your concerns, speak to church leaders as they are often on the board”.

● WHAT ARE THE ABORTION CURRICULUM CHANGES IT OPPOSES? ●

It’s an awfully long story, but here’s the short version.

Back in 1981, the UK signed up to something called the ‘Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women’ at the UN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the fact this 1981 convention did not mention abortion, complaints were made to the UN in 2010 by feminists who said that “Northern Ireland has committed grave and systematic violations of rights under the convention owing to the restrictive access to abortion”.

A UN committee investigated, and in 2018 issued its findings.

The committee’s findings complained of “the prevalence of discriminatory gender stereotypes portraying a woman’s primary role as that of mother” in Northern Ireland and said the government’s “failure to combat stereotypes depicting women primarily as mothers” was a breach of the 1981 convention.

Crucially, it also demanded that Northern Ireland needs “age-appropriate, comprehensive and scientifically accurate education on sexual and reproductive health and rights [as] a compulsory component of curriculum for adolescents, covering prevention of early pregnancy and access to abortion”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2019, Tory government made a legally-binding pledge to enforce these recommendations – and in June this year it announced it would make good on this pledge by the end of the 2023.

● AND WHAT ARE SCHOOLS TOLD ABOUT TRANSGENDERISM? ●

CCEA – an arms-length government body – issued guidance to NI primary schools in 2019 (drawn up with help from transgender campaign group the Rainbow Project).

It said "recent research” showed children can be aware they are transgender from the age of three-years-old, and insisted that teachers should not view it as “a passing phase".

In secondary schools, a report this summer by the NI Human Rights Commission found that 99% of such schools already include "reference to sexual orientation, and related terms (LGBT, queer, lesbian, asexuality, homophobia) in their RSE policies", and 58% “made reference to gender identity”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The commission said this is not good enough, and that schools must go further in promoting "gender diversity" (meaning acceptance of the idea that children can swap gender or belong to some new gender like "non-binary gender-queer" or "neutrois").

Separately, the Education Authority – another arms-length public body – issued guidance in 2019 to both primary and secondary schools.

It said “staff should give a transgender pupil access to toilets which match their gender identity, unless there is a good reason not to do so” – with the same applying to changing rooms and sports teams.

It also indicated that parents should be kept in the dark about a child’s declared new gender, unless that pupil agrees to telling them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While some staff or parents may wish to know the pupil’s transgender status, this information is confidential,” it said.

“Staff should not disclose a pupil’s preferred name, pronoun, or other confidential information relating to their transgender status to another parent or third party without the pupil’s permission and where appropriate, the agreement of their parents.”

TBRNI told the News Letter: “What is currently happening in a number of primary and secondary schools is the teaching of unscientific gender ideology, which is extremely harmful to the mental and sometimes physical well-being of impressionable children and which parents do not have an opt out for.”

● WHAT ELSE DOES THE NEW GROUP COMPLAIN OF? ●

TBRNI points to guidance from international bodies on teaching children about sexual desire and touching, and says “all children should be protected from harmful materials, especially pornographic, obscene or erotic” ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In England, Scotland, Wales and the Isle of Man, they are teaching children how to pleasure themselves,” the group says.

"Why would anyone want to teach this to children?

"We do not want this in Northern Ireland and we will not accept this indoctrination and sexualisation of our children.”

This is likely to be – at least in part – a reaction to the emergence of books aimed at school-age adolescents such as ‘This Book is Gay’ and ‘Flamer’, which have caused huge controversy for their illustrations and descriptions of gay desire.

The group told the News Letter: “We highlight in the news section on our website, the many reports and concerns over completely inappropriate, unscientific, and sexually explicit RSE teaching that is happening across the rest of the UK and wish to inform parents of this…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We call on the government for a halt to all RSE teaching and demand an urgent, independent review with a consultation involving parents, schools and churches.”

A pamphlet being shared online from the group ends with a quote from the Book of Ephisians (KJV):

"For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

The News Letter has (by far) been leading the way on reporting about these issues in Northern Ireland. Here are links to some recent coverage:

Advertisement Hide Ad