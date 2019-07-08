New life breathed into old church building

A Co Antrim church dating back to 1840 which was deconsecrated 16 years ago has been given a new lease of life as a community hub.

The Old Church Centre in Cushendun was officially opened on Saturday in the former home of the Church of Ireland in the village.

It will act as a space for arts and heritage events, drama, concerts, meetings, community activities and much more.

The building will also serve as an information centre in which visitors can learn about the glorious Glens of Antrim.

Monica Morgan, chair of Cushendun Building Preservation Trust, said: “For a long time we had a dream to make this facility a real focal point of the community.

“At times it has been tough, but we always knew this moment would come. It wouldn’t have been possible without the funders, volunteers, supporters and the local community.”

The restoration was made possible thanks to funding and support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, the Department for Communities, Ulster Garden Villages Ltd, the Pilgrim Trust and the All Churches Trust.

Anna Carragher, trustee of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We love projects that breathe new life into our beloved old buildings and Cushendun Church is a fine example of this.

“The trust have worked tirelessly to restore the building and we offer them huge congratulations on their hard work and commitment.”