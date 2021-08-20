Federation Support Units (FSU), acting on behalf of the GP Federations across Northern Ireland, will take over the contract and provide General Medical Services (GMS) to the patients of Bannview from September 11.

This will be the first time in Northern Ireland that GMS services will be provided by the GP Federations.

GP Federations in Northern Ireland have been developed since 2014, and are now 17 in number.

Every practice in NI is a member, and they are set up as not-for-profit Community Interest Companies, enabling practices to work together at scale for the benefit of General Practice and delivery of primary care services to their local communities.

The FSUs are currently making arrangements to ensure patients continue to have access to essential GP-led services from September 1 and will be writing to patients in due course.

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust will continue to provide General Medical Services at Bannview Medical Practice until 31st August 2021.

The Health and Social Care Board would is keen to reassure patients of Bannview Practice that the practice currently remains open and patients should continue to contact the practice as normal for their ongoing care.

Delighted with announcement, Dr Margaret O’Brien, HSCB Head of GMS, said; “I would like to thank the patients at Bannview Medical Practice for their patience and ongoing support for the practice and its staff as the Board worked to secure a new contractor for the practice. Patients can be reassured they will continue to receive the highest standard of GMS services now and into the future.”

Local MLA Dolores Kelly said she was “delighted to be informed of the long awaited news”.

She added: “Hopefully this will restore confidence in its patients and will give that continuity of service from September that they deserve.

“This has been a long running saga and it is an example of how fragile the delivery of GP services is across the north.

“Hopefully lessons will be learnt by the Health and Social Care Board in both their workforce planning and the communication with service users and representatives.

“I am grateful that a resolution has been found and I want to thank the fortitude of its patients, many who have been in contact over recent months about the lack of service and deserve an awful lot better than what has been provided for the past four to five years.

“I want to wish the new practice and the local Southern GP Federation every success in their delivery of primary care services in Portadown and the wider area.

