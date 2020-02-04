New Presbyterian moderator is Rev David Bruce

Rev David Bruce has been elected moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland following a meeting of the church’s 19 presbyteries on Tuesday evening.

The secretary to the Presbyterian Church’s Council for Mission in Ireland, becomes the 175th head of the church since it was established in its current form in 1840.

The Banbridge-born 62-year-old received the most votes from the presbyteries when they met in various locations across Ireland.

Mr Bruce, who lives near Lisburn and worships at Elmwood Presbyterian Church on the outskirts of the city, will be the denomination’s first moderator in more than 20 years to come from a position outside of parish ministry

Speaking following his election, Mr Bruce said, “I am hugely honoured to be invited by the Church to fulfil this role, and humbled that anyone should imagine I am able to do it.

“I will approach the role with prayerful excitement as we face the great task of commending Christ to Ireland, north and south in a year of major change on this island and beyond.”

Mr Bruce added: “With the UK having left the European Union last week and we enter this transition phase, a new set of political relationships will be formed, both on this island and beyond.

“As members of an all-Ireland church we will remain fully committed to our people and their witness on both sides of the Irish border.

“The formation of the Northern Ireland Executive in Stormont, and Ireland’s General Election this week indicate the importance of careful conversations with politicians, something I will be keen to continue during my year in office.”

Baptised in Scarva Street Presbyterian Church in Banbridge, Mr Bruce was brought up in First Lurgan Presbyterian Church and attended Abercorn Primary School in Banbridge, before going to Kings Park Primary in Lurgan and on to Cabin Hill Preparatory and Campbell College in Belfast.

Alongside Mr Bruce, this year’s nominees were Rev Dr Trevor McCormick, minister of First Kilrea Presbyterian Church, Rev Richard Murray, minister of Drumreagh and Dromore Presbyterian Churches and Rev Mairisíne Stanfield, minister of First Presbyterian Church, Bangor.

Below is the total number of votes cast for each nominee.

• Rev David Bruce 14 votes: The Presbyteries of Ards, Armagh, North Belfast, East Belfast, Carrickfergus, Derry & Donegal, Down, Dromore, Dublin & Munster, Iveagh, Monaghan, Newry, Templepatrick, Tyrone,

• Rev Dr Trevor McCormick 1 vote: The Presbytery of Coleraine & Limavady

• Rev Richard Murray 3 votes: The Presbyteries of Ballymena, Omagh, Route

• Rev Mairisíne Stanfield 1 vote: The Presbyteries of South Belfast

Rev Bruce is married to Zoe, who is a former school teacher, and they have four adult children and one granddaughter.

A keen sailor when weather permits (he has a traditional 20 foot sailing boat, complete with red sails) he and his wife also enjoy touring in their ancient VW campervan.

He will be officially nominated to this year’s General Assembly in Belfast on Monday, 1 June when he will succeed the current moderator, Rt Rev Dr William Henry. Dr Henry will continue in office as the Presbyterian Church in Ireland’s principal public representative until then.