Race chaplin the Rev John Kirkpatrick and his race team, assistant chaplins Pastor Edwin Ewart and the Rev Noel Agnew on the Armoy road race start grid

Having been selected by ministers and elders from the church’s 19 presbyteries last night, he will formally succeed the current Moderator, Right Rev Dr David Bruce, as PCI’s principal public representative at this summer’s meeting.

A son and grandson ‘of the Manse’ – he was one of four nominees that the all-Ireland denomination had to choose from this year, which traditionally elects its Moderator-Designate on the first Tuesday in February.

Alongside Mr Kirkpatrick, this year’s nominees were Rev Dr Colin McClure, minister of First Larne Presbyterian Church, Rev Dr Trevor McCormick, minister of First Kilrea and Boveedy Presbyterian Churches and Rev Alastair McNeely, minister of Richhill Presbyterian Church.

Presbyterian Moderator-Designate Rev John Kirkpatrick

Speaking about his election, the 65-year-old North Coast minister said, “I am genuinely surprised by what has happened, but very excited at the prospect of the story God is going to write from June and the months that follow.

“As I continue to serve the Lord Jesus in this new role, I am looking forward to coming alongside our churches at this critical time, encouraging them as we move forward from Covid.

“I also look forward to building good relationships wherever possible, honouring Jesus and representing our Church across the island and further afield.”

Born in in Limavady, Mr Kirkpatrick was brought up from the age of three in Ballymena.

A third generation Presbyterian minister – his father had been minister of Balteagh Presbyterian, near Limavady, while his grandfather had also served in congregations in Counties Donegal, Tyrone and Antrim.

Mr Kirkpatrick has been minister of Portrush Presbyterian for nearly 30 years, having served in the holiday town since 1993.

Prior to that, the former pupil at Ballymena County Primary School and Coleraine Academical Institution spent nearly six years in Garryduff Presbyterian near Ballymoney, his first congregation.

When Mr Kirkpatrick is not in the pulpit, or visiting members of his congregation, he says that he enjoys walking, reading, watching films and listening to an eclectic mix of music.

His more active pursuits include a love of motorcycle sport, motocross and motorcycle racing. Since 1994, he has been Race Chaplain to the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland.

He returned to Garryduff Presbyterian Church on three solemn occasions to lead the funeral services for motorcyclists Joey Dunlop and his brother Robert as well as Robert’s son William.

