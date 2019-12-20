New Ulster Hockey Kirk Cup sponsorship deal to help raise funds for NI Children's Hospice

This year’s Kirk Cup final will see one of the biggest rivalries in local hockey resume as holders, Banbridge face Lisnagarvey at Stormont on Boxing Day.

Ahead of the final, NI Law Firm of the Year, Millar McCall Wylie, has announced a sponsorship deal with Ulster Hockey to back the competition through to the end of 2020.

Chief Operating Officer, Christopher McCandless said: “We are thrilled to be sponsoring the Kirk Cup, both this season and next. The final of the competition is Ulster hockey’s biggest day of the season as the equally prestigious ladies Denman Ulster Shield is also competed for, and there have been some very memorable matches down through the years.

In addition, Millar McCall Wylie’s sponsorship will help support Ulster Hockey’s partnership with NI Children’s Hospice. Funds raised on Boxing Day will go towards supporting the important service in Northern Ireland, caring for over 300 local infants, children and young people with life-limited conditions every year.