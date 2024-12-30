New Year Honours: Eric Brown, original founder of victims' group SEFF, receives MBE

Eric Brown is standing down after 26 years as chairman of SEFF

​A campaigner for victims of terrorism has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the New Year Honours.

Eric Brown, 78, was one of the original founders of victims' organisation the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) and will stand down as its chairman at the end of 2024 after 26 years.

He has been recognised for services to the community in Co Fermanagh.

Mr Brown said he was first moved to set up SEFF because he believed there was very little recognition given to innocent victims in the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

He said: “We were getting a peace of sorts, anything was better than what we had before, but here was a community which felt abandoned.

“Myself and two others had a chat in my house about what we could do.

“We decided we would get some victims together to have a chat. We got 12 at the start and they sat around in a room and told us their stories.

“That's how it started.”

He added: “We struggled in the dark, not knowing about what help was available.

“Eventually we made an application for funding and opened an office and had one part-time administrator.

“It all just grew from there.”

Mr Brown said he felt the time was now right to step aside as chairman.

He said: “I have no intentions of moving away from the organisation, none whatsoever, I just feel it is time for new blood.

“It is not my organisation, it is the people's, the members. Without the volunteers we do not have anything.”

Mr Brown said when he received news of his MBE, it was like a “bolt from the blue”.

He said: “While it is being given to me, it has been earned by our volunteers. I may have had the spark to start it, but at the end of the day it is the people who have delivered.”

SEFF director Kenny Donaldson said the MBE was a “worthy recognition” for Mr Brown.

He added: “Eric has given over 26 years' voluntary contribution, first forming SEFF and then being the constant throughout each and every phase of the organisation's development since.