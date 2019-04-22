Newcastle caravan park reopens after Tollymore fire

A major overnight gorse fire at the foot of the Mourne Mountains has been brought under control.

A nearby caravan park was evacuated as a result of the blaze, which was reported around 8.30pm last night (Sunday).

More than 50 firefighters were involved in the emergency operation close to Tullybrannigan Road near Tollymore Forest Park.

Eight fire appliances and two specialist appliances were used to tackle the fire, working in what the NI Fire and Rescue Services described as "punishing and challenging" conditions.

Bonny's Caravan Park was evacuated, with hundreds of Easter holiday-makers having to leave the site. Residents of Tullybrannigan Road also had to leave their homes. Provision was made at the Newcastle Centre for those who had to leave the affected area.

This morning NIFRS reported the operation had now been scaled down, with all properties protected and the caravan site reopened.