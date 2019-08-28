News of baby’s death is ‘deeply shocking’

News of the death of a little baby in Lurgan has left the community deeply shocked, say local MLAs.

It is understood the baby died this week.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart

This morning the PSNI revealed a man aged 23 has been arrested for child cruelty and drugs offences and has been released on bail.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A post mortem examination will take place in due course and there are no further details at this time.”

Upper Bann DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said, “News of a child’s death in the Lurgan area has been deeply shocking.

“My thoughts are with the family on their loss.

“Circumstances surrounding the death are tragic and upsetting.

“It is important that the police are given the space and time needed to carry out a full investigation. If anyone has information then they should bring it forward.”

SDLP Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly said local people are ‘shocked’..

She said: “This is a terrible tragedy. It’s the worst thing that any parent could imagine.

“People in Lurgan are just shocked and deeply saddened at the news.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the baby girl’s mother and family at this incredibly difficult time.”