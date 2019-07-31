‘Newspaper great’ Eddie McIlwaine dies after long illness

A long-serving Belfast Telegraph columnist, praised as of the “greatest newspaper men of his day,” has died aged 83 after a long battle with cancer.

Eddie McIlwaine worked for a number of publications during a 60-year career in the business but was best known for his many years spent with the ‘Tele’.

Although he was highly regarded for his human interest stories, his close friendship with the late concert promoter Jim Aiken led to Eddie being flown around the world to interview some of the biggest names in show business ahead of performances in Belfast.

He would fondly recall interviewing Cliff Richard, but was also impressed by country star Garth Brooks, Neil Diamond and Belfast’s own Ruby Murray.

Eddie’s wife of 42 years, Irene, has her own fond memories of being able to accompany him on some of the more prestigious assignments, including the great tenor Pavarotti.

“I wasn’t supposed to be in the room. But he gave Eddie a lovely interview and he later sent us a personal invite to go to the concert at Stormont,” she told Ivan Little for a Belfast Telegraph tribute to his friend and colleague.

She added: “All Eddie was interested in was getting the story. He didn’t care about the big names”.

Former Belfast Telegraph editor Robin Walsh said: “Eddie was simply one of the greatest newspapermen of his day...unearthing facts about people no one knew existed; his every sentence willing you to read the next”.

Mr Little said the “Over the last few years, he said he was going to write his memoir. Sadly I don’t think he completed what will now remain one of the greatest stories never told.”

A service of thanksgiving will be held at St Catherine’s Parish Church in Killead, Co Antrim on Saturday at 2pm.