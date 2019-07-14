NI bike crash victim Ross Willetts ‘had whole life ahead of him’

A rural Co Londonderry community has been plunged into mourning after a young man was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash.

Police named 22-year-old Ross Willetts, from Tobermore, as the victim of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Drumenny Road, Cookstown around 3.30pm on Friday.

They have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage that could help the police in their investigation to contact them.

DUP Councillor Anne Forde, who knows the victim’s family, said the local coomunity has been left “shocked and devastated” by the incident.

“The family is very well-known in this area and I know everyone will rally behind them at this difficult time,” she told the News Letter.

“Ross had been living in England for some time and had returned to live in Northern Ireland. He was popular, well-liked and was full of life.

“It is very sad that he was taken at such a young age, with his whole life ahead of him.”

A family notice said Ross would be “very sadly missed and lovingly remembered” by his mum Sharon and step-son Clark, and his entire family circle and friends.

Tributes were also paid on social media, with one friend stating on Facebook: “You be well missed, such a loss. Fly high bruv.” Another said Ross will be “missed but never forgotten”.

His funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 12pm, followed by burial in Calvary Free Presbyterian Churchyard.