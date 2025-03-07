NI crime writer David Fennell's new book is entitled, A Violent Heart

Losing yourself in a pulse-quickening crime novel is the perfect antidote to humdrum everyday life.

Unravelling a knotty plot, page, after fraught page, wondering ‘who dunnit’ and ‘why they dunnit’, is addictive. It’s no wonder then, that sales of crime books are in rude health.

And Northern Ireland-born writer David Fennell is up there among the best of those ​delivering thrills and chills to a legion of devoted readers.

His latest book 'A Violent Heart', is his most critically acclaimed work to date. In it Elena Zoric, a sex worker and addict, is murdered, her body concealed and left near a stream in North London. Her phone lies nearby, the last number dialled was to a former NCA Investigator, a woman who had saved her from sex trafficking: Met DI, Grace Archer.

Popular Belfast-born crime writer, David Fennell

When questioned by North London police, a devastated Archer has no answer to why Elena would call her moments from her death.

Archer wants to lead the investigation but it’s out of her catchment area and she is warned off it by her new boss, the charmless old school copper, Chief Inspector Les Fletcher.

The 30-year-old remains of a woman are found in the attic of an abandoned house. Archer, and her DS, the caustic Belfast man, Harry Quinn, take over the case and discover the victim died in similar circumstances to Elena Zoric.

Archer pushes for an alliance with her North London colleagues but it seems they have other priorities than looking into the murder. An incensed Archer goes rogue and searches for proof that both women were murdered by the same man.

Crime writer David Fennell with his two Labradors

“A Violent Heart is based on a lot of existing police cases over this century and the last century,” says David, speaking from Brighton, where he lives with his partner and two Labradors.

“It revolves around police treatment of certain types of (murder cases) of women who are in the sex trade, and women who live on the fringes of society.

"These might be women who are drug addicts, or drunks or homeless women, who have no one in their lives.

“To give some real-life examples, there was Jack the Ripper, and in America, Samuel Little, who for 40 years travelled as an itinerant across America just murdering these women. It was never discovered until he confessed.

David Fennell's latest publication

“The issue with all of those cases and the police, was that because they were women, and in all the cases alleged to be sex workers – they were considered below humans, and not worthy of police time – that infuriated me. Of course, things are not much better today, certainly in the Met, things are pretty appalling.

“I wanted to write this book a couple of years ago, but I thought I just couldn't. I thought it was too dark. It took me a couple of years to think about it before eventually finding a way of making it entertainment, but also having a message in there.”

His aim is to “represent" the victim, “give them a voice, make them as human as possible.”

"I don’t really do any violence or gore or anything like that, but I want the readers to read the last few minutes of their lives and be moved by it, and maybe even a bit angry as well.”

One of three children, David Fennell was born and raised in West Belfast during the Troubles, describing it as a “torrid time” for a “sensitive kid”.

"I saw a lot of rioting and a lot of shooting, especially in that particular area. It was horrible”

His parents moved the family out of West Belfast when David was 14.

​“My parents just didn’t want us living there any more, so we moved to Glengormley and that was like a revelation, because where we lived it was a completely mixed area. We were all Protestants and Catholics, and it was like we were in our own little bubble. I had loads of friends who loved books as much as I do, and we all went to different schools and anything that was going on around us just didn't matter.”

At school David excelled in English and loved reading.

“Even the dull books that we were given, I devoured them. One of the reasons why I think I loved reading so much was it’s just such a wonderful pastime. The city you live in is on fire, effectively, so getting lost in a book is just a wonderful therapy. And I've loved reading ever since."

It was a natural progression for the avid bookworm to burrow into his own writing ambitions.

“Writers became my heroes in those days. I loved people like J.R. Tolkien, Ian Fleming, Enid Brighton and Roald Dahl. I used to make up stories in my head, and then I put them to paper, secretly. I always harboured these dreams of becoming a writer."

But it would be some 30 years before those writerly ambitions came to fruition.

Moving to England at the tender age of 18, David jobbed as a chef, waiter and bartender for several years before starting a career in writing for the software industry, then doing a Masters in Creative Writing at the University of Sussex.

It was through the Masters that he learned the discipline of how to write a book.

"I was studying with my peers, but I was also working full-time as well. I had no idea of the discipline that I'd have to put into writing and completing a novel. Starting a book is always fine, and lots of people have started books, but most of them have never finished. Getting the novel finished is the hardest part.

"Being with people who had the same aspirations that I had, none of us were published but we loved books, and talking through the hard work that each of us was going to have to put in, and supporting each other, got me into that position of finishing a novel.”

That novel, completed in 2017, was his first thriller, Sleeper, a semi-fantasy book set during the Second World War, which was shortlisted for the Amazing Book Awards. The follow up, Sleeper: The Red Storm was published in 2018, and was shortlisted for the prestigious Wilbur Smith Adventure Writing Prize.

His crime books include The Art of Death, See No Evil, The Silent Man and now, A Violent Heart.

Set in central London, they all feature Detective Inspector Grace Archer, a 30-year-old detective, and her Belfast sidekick, DS Harry Quinn, “the man that provides the humour and the no-nonsense attitudes to everything.”

Harry is his most popular character and the “easiest to write”.

“I always thought we were under-represented, so in all my books I have a Belfast character. They are generally always role models and good people, but at the same time they are spiky. It's very satisfying for me to write, but also I think satisfying for the readers too. Harry is certainly my most popular character.”

So, is Harry based on a real person? “Certainly in his humour, sometimes he'll say a thing that I might say – he's a bit more outspoken than I am, although I am quite outspoken – but I'd be more diplomatic sometimes than he would be. He's probably inspired by a couple of people I know.”

Chilling Netflix Nordic noir and gripping TV detective shows have fanned the flames of interest in the crime genre, and many Fennell’s fans would love to see Harry Quinn and the other compelling characters brought to life on screen.

“I’ve written a pilot for the first book that's out on submission at the minute, and A Violent Heart is out on submission with book-to-film agents.

"I would love to see the books made into a series, but the thing with crime is that it's such a saturated market, so it's a difficult sell.”

David, who is currently working on a new book, “something quite different” and due out in 2027, comes back often to Northern Ireland.

“Brighton is where I live, but Belfast is my home. It’s quite emotional for me being there sometimes because I was very close to my mum. She used to work in C&A on Royal Avenue. I sometimes used to meet her on Callendar Street – and every time I go home I go and stand there.”