NI child reported missing - PSNI concerned for her safety

The PSNI has issued an urgent appeal for information after a 13 year-old girl girl was reported missing.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of 13 year-old Sophie Bartlem who is from the Bangor area of Northern Ireland.

Sophie Bartlem. (Photo issued by PSNI)

Sophie is described as having a slim build with blonde/silver hair.

Police believe Sophie is wearing a cream/beige fleece jacket and black leggings.

"Sophie you are not in any trouble we just need to know you are safe," said the PSNI.

"If anyone has and information about Sophie’s whereabouts please contact us on 101 police reference cc2020010801294," the police added.