NI farmer: I was so close to death after slurry accident

A Claudy farmer who came close to losing his life in a farming accident has spoken out about his “miraculous” rehabilitation.

George Haslett was overcome by slurry fumes while working at his Ballyhanedin Road farm in June 2018 and spent almost a month in a coma in Altnagelvin Hospital. He is speaking out to praise the role of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s GP Referral Scheme in his recovery.

The 45-year-old father of one has had to learn to learn to speak, walk and eat again but his road to recovery has been accelerated by working on a fitness plan with GP referral coach at the Foyle Arena Rosie O’Brien.

“My family were being asked about donating my organs, that’s how far gone I was,” he recalls. “My life has changed a lot, I spent nine months in hospital after the accident and I was still in a wheelchair 12 months ago.

“Coming back from that has been like being born as a child again, being fed and learning how to talk and walk.”

Before his life-changing accident George led an active lifestyle juggling his responsibilities on the family farm with a full time job.

“Farming is very active so I was reasonably fit, I was a keen cyclist when I was younger and had returned to it in 2013.

“I would have done 30 miles on a Sunday morning before church and two weeks before my accident I had climbed Slieve Donard with the Boy’s Brigade.

“I worked as a contract manager in a Disc Factory, I would have been up at 5am to work on the farm, then got changed and out to do a full day’s work before going back out again in the evening after work.

“I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to get active again and in the last 12 weeks I’ve noticed a big change in my fitness and wellbeing.

“Positivity is a big part of my recovery, you can’t feel sorry for yourself, I am blessed that my condition is improving, there are many people whose condition is getting worse.”

The referral scheme allows doctors, physios, social workers and mental health workers to refer candidates onto the ‘steps to health programme’.

“The programme has been a godsend for me,” George continued. “The centre is close to my home in Claudy and I’m able to get a lift with my neighbour or get the Easy Link bus that leaves me at the front door of the Foyle Arena.

“I bring my lunch with me and I can do some work in the gym, have something to eat and use the pool, I’ve got to know all the staff.”