The £100 spend local card was eligible for all permanent residents in Northern Ireland over the age of 18.

The voucher scheme is hoped to give a vital boost to business impacted by the pandemic and bring people back into our towns and cities, after a turbulent 18 months for retailers.

On Monday, October 25, the application portal officially closed, with over 1.43 million applicants.

There have been 1.43 million applications for the spend local voucher.

So far, 1.2 million applicants have been approved and those whose details cannot be verified have been contacted by the the Department of Economy via email.

How many spend local cards have been issued so far?

As of Wednesday, October 27, 2021, cards have been issued to over 667,000 people across Northern Ireland.

How long does it take to get your £100 card?

The Department of Economy have stated that you should receive you Spend Local card after 7-10 days of applying.

But, due to the high number of applications, there have been delays, with some people waiting weeks.

The Department of Economy have asked for patience and have reassured residents that, 'the majority of successful applicants should have a minimum of four weeks to use their cards.'

What to do if you haven't received your voucher?

If you have had confirmation that your application was successful and haven't received your Spend Local Card by Monday, November 1, 2021, the Department of Economy have recommended emailing [email protected]

In your email include information of when you applied for your voucher and when you received confirmation your application was approved.

When is the deadline to use the cards?

The deadline to use the full balance of the cards is Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

How to check balance on spend local card

You can check your balance of your card or review your spending history here. Simply login to view this information by using your card details.