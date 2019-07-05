NI homeless organisation to benefit from charity performance of opera

A homeless organisation which was recently visited by the Duchess of Cambridge is to benefit from a charity gala performance of opera Die Fledermaus by NI Opera.

Sandra Moore, Chief Executive of The Welcome Organisation said: “We are absolutely delighted to be the chosen charity for NI Opera’s gala opening of Die Fledermaus.

“Having the support of such a prestigious organisation is a great boost for The Welcome Organisation in helping us to provide support for some of the most vulnerable people in Belfast.

“We couldn’t deliver the level of support we do for people affected by homelessness without the support of groups like NI Opera. The partnership is not only important in terms of fundraising but also for raising awareness about homelessness in Northern Ireland and about the potentially life-saving work of The Welcome Organisation.

“We would like to express our sincere thanks to everyone from NI Opera for supporting The Welcome Organisation and we look forward to a fabulous evening on September 15 at the charity gala.”

Founded in 1997, the Welcome Organisation has been developed significantly in the last 20 years and now offers five distinct services, all aimed at providing on the ground support for some of the most vulnerable people in the city: a Drop-in Centre, Street Outreach service, Crisis Accommodation for Women, Floating Support service and the Welcome Home furniture project.

Die Fledermaus charity gala performance in aid of the Welcome Organisation takes place in the Grand Opera House on Sunday, September 15. Dress code is black tie.

Tickets are available via www.goh.co.uk/whats-on/die-fledermaus-charity-gala