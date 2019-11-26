NI man with terminal cancer plans and attends his own wake

A man from Northern Ireland who is dying from cancer has organised and participated in his own wake.

Terry Murphy hosted what is known as a 'live wake' in the Shebeen in Lislea, County Armagh at the weekend.

Terry Murphy (seated, wearing black hat) planned and attended his own wake. (Images/video courtesy of Justin McNulty)

SDLP MLA for Newry and Armagh attended the 'live wake' where he took photographs, recorded footage and later posted it all on Facebook.

"Without trying, Terry Murphy touches the lives of so many people," said Mr. McNulty.

"As one man said in the Shebeen last night, ; 'Terry Murphy gives us all hope!'.

"We’re all on a timeline.

Terry Murphy (right) at his own 'live wake' with SDLP MLA for Newry and Armagh, Justin McNulty. (Images/video courtesy of Justin McNulty)

"Terry Murphy chooses and always has chosen to live his timeline different," he said.

People from all over Ireland have left comments on the video posted on Facebook by Mr. McNulty.

"Thanks Terry, family and friends and all who helped to make it a great night's craic last night," said one woman.

"So much love for this amazing man," added another.