NI NEWS | Man (26) killed in pier tragedy will be taken on 'final sailing' to Arranmore Island today - Lee Early to be laid to rest on Wednesday

The man who died after the car was he sitting in entered the water from the pier in Arranmore Island on Sunday will be taken on his "final sailing" home on Monday evening.

Lee Early, 26, a volunteer crew member with the island's RNLI lifeboat, was also the skipper of the Arranmore Ferry.

Mr. Early's fellow RNLI lifeboat crew members rushed to the scene but were unable to save their friend and colleague.

A second man, 30, managed to escape from the vehicle uninjured.

A post-mortem will be carried out in Letterkenny University Hospital before Mr. Early's remains will be moved to McGlynn's funeral home in Dungloe.

Mr. Early will then be taken on a final sailing from the mainland to Arranmore island at 5:00pm on Monday.

Mr. Early will be laid to rest on Wednesday after his funeral at 12:00pm.

"Today we woke to the terrible news that our Skipper Lee Early had lost his life in a tragic accident," wrote Arranmore Ferry on social media.

"The day has been filled with immense sadness along with so many condolences all of which referred to Lee as a gentleman and a highly competent skipper who excelled at his work despite his young age.

"We as a crew are devastated to have lost such a special friend and colleague.

"Lee was a pleasure to work with and he has left a void in our work family that will never be filled.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to his parents Jimmy and Noreen, his brother Adam and sisters Rachael and Laura.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam," added Arranmore Ferry.