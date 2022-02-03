The Northern Ireland Protocol came into place at the beginning of 2021, in response to the UK leaving Brexit.

The protocol means that Northern Ireland is kept in the single market, meaning goods leaving Northern Ireland are checked before going to the UK, to prevent a hard border with Ireland.

Last night, Northern Ireland's agricultural minister, Edwin Poots, announced he had withdrawn checks on goods outlined in the NI protocol.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NI Protocol: What is the Northern Ireland Protocol? Here is the NI Protocol explained in simple terms.

News broke this morning that the First Minister of Northern Ireland, Paul Givan is expected to resign, with plans to release a statement this afternoon confirmed on the BBC Radio Ulster's The Nolan Show.

Here's everything you need to know about the Northern Ireland Protocol explained.

What is the Northern Ireland Protocol?

The Northern Ireland Protocol allows goods to be delivered between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland without having to be checked at the Irish border.

It was derived to prevent the creation of a hard border on the island of Ireland when the UK left the EU after Brexit.

The EU has border checks on produce arriving from non-EU countries.

Instead of checking items at the Northern Ireland and Ireland border, items were arranged to be checked at ports in Northern Ireland before heading to their destination.

How does the Northern Ireland Protocol work?

The Protocol prevents goods being checked along the Irish border, instead ensuring checks take place at Northern Ireland's ports.

It was agreed that Northern Ireland would still follow EU rules on goods and be part of the EU's single market,

This would mean checks on good could take place in Northern Ireland ports to make sure they comply with EU laws.

This has led to criticism and anger that a trade border between Northern Ireland and the UK has effectively been created in the Irish Sea.

Why have the border checks been stopped?

There is currently uncertainty as to whether the checks in Northern Ireland have stopped.

Last night DUP Agricultural Minister Edwin Poots ordered them to stop, but Prime Minister Boris Johnston's spokesperson said that checks were continuing.

Why is the First Minister Paul Givan resigning?

Paul Givan is expected to resign over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show, the DUP Agricultural Minister Edwin Poots would not confirm when the resignation would be made on Thursday, instead saying that people would "just have to wait".