Joan Vaughan from City Church Belfast has been in touch with representatives of the Ukrainian community in the Province and offered the building as a drop off point for items which will be taken to Zernoovzi on the Romanian border with Ukraine.

She said: “We had a massive response on Sunday. We got three vanloads.

“People came from all over Northern Ireland. There were people came from Lurgan, Glenavy, Dundonald. People want to be able to help.”

Joan Vaughan from City Church Belfast who has provided a drop off point for items to help Ukrainian refugees. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

She added: “I’ve been talking to the Ukrainian community here in Northern Ireland, they have good contact with people in Ukraine and know what the people need.

“It’s very emotional time for them as a lot of them would have family in Ukraine. They’re phoning every hour to here what’s happening, how they’re doing.”

City Church is running the appeal alongside Fisherwick Presbyterian Church, also in Belfast. Another drop off will be available on Wednesday morning.

Items requested include sleeping bags, yoga mats, nappies, baby wipes, liners and baby food. They are no longer accepting clothing.

In Dromore, the community has pitched in with items to support people in need.

Jane Russell, who has helped to organise a collection of toiletries, said: “Dromore is and always has been a very giving community. I have been in contact with The Joy Foundation, a Christian organisation who support people in need and are asking for supplies to help the refugees coming into Poland. They have transport going out next week.”

The toiletries can be dropped off at Barrel & Bean, Bridge Books and Grahams Ice-Cream.

Alana Interiors in Lurgan is also acting as a drop-off point for toiletries.

Owner Carol Little said: “We are closely involved with local charities who are currently working on the ground in Ukraine and the borders of Ukraine and can quickly help on the ground.”

The Polish community in Belfast has come together to support refugees from Ukraine arriving in Poland.

Items being collected include clothing, blankets, baby food, personal hygiene products and medical supplies. They can be left at four locations including Smokey Deli on Grand Parade, Paraiso Tan on Woodstock Road, both in east Belfast, and two warehouses.