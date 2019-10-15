NI swimming pool forced to close

A Co Armagh swimming pool has been forced to close today.

Waves Leisure Centre, which is under threat of closure next year, has closed the swimming pool to the public due to a technical fault.

A spokesperson at the centre said there had been a problem with the heating and the water was too cold.

The gym and the leisure suite remain open to the public.

It is unclear if the pool will reopen tomorrow.

Waves Leisure Centre is expected to close permanently next year as is Cascades Leisure Centre in Portadown and Brownlow Leisure Centre in Craigavon.

The three are to close when the new £35m South Lakes Leisure Centre is expected to open next September.