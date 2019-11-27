NI teenage girl (14) dies after falling into river - this is what we know so far

A 14 year-old girl has died after falling into a river in Northern Ireland - this is what we know so far.

What happened?

The emergency services were tasked to the Inver River in Larne at around 9.00pm on Wednesday evening after a 14 year-old girl entered the water.

There are no further details except the PSNI is investigating the circumstances surrounding the girl's death.

A post-mortem will now take place.

I read the girl had been rescued from the river - was this officially confirmed?

A photograph from the scene where a 14 year-old entered the Inver River in Larne on Tuesday evening - the girl passed away a while later.

Yes. The PSNI confirmed the girl was rescued and taken to hospital in Antrim but sadly passed away a short time later.

What are people saying about what happened?

UUP MLA Roy Beggs has described the incident as a "very sad news in Larne".

One eyewitness described the scene: "There are at least half a dozen ambulances and loads of police cars there.

“The river is running very fast.

"The crowd nearby says that a girl has fallen into the river.”

People from all over Northern Ireland and one man from Larne now living in Australia expressed great sadness at the news of the girl's death.

"Been following this on Facebook, as am a Larne man, in Sydney Australia. This is flipping horrendous. My sympathy to the family. Awful," said the man.

"Just awful poor we girl - thoughts an prayers for the family an all her we friends," added another.

Some people have placed flowers near the river.

What will happen now?

The PSNI has launched an investigation into the incident and a post-mortem will now take place.