NI teenage girl (14) river death thought to be tragic accident

The death of a 14 year-old girl who died after entering the Inver River in Larne on Tuesday evening was a tragic accident according to sources.

The girl entered the river at around 9:00pm on Tuesday evening.

The girl died after entering the Inver River in Larne on Tuesday evening. (Photo: McAuley Multimedia)

A huge search operation involving the PSNI, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service was launched.

The girl was recovered from the river but died a short time later.

The PSNI confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that they were not treating the death as suspicious.

The young girl has been named locally as 14 year-old St. Killian College pupil Gracie Gordon.

Floral tributes are placed close to the where the girl entered the Inver River on Tuesday. (Photo: McAuley Multimedia)

Some people expressed sadness over the girl's tragic death on social media.

"Devastating for any family to hear of such tragedy - my heart and thoughts are with the family," said one woman.

One man who knew the girl said she was "very pleasant"

"There really is no words that can fully express how sorry I am to hear about this.

"The young girl was turning out really well.

"She went past our house everyday.

"She was very pleasant and had a nice nature about her.

"Devastated to hear this," he said.