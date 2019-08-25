NI weather: enjoy more 'sunny spells' tomorrow

You would be wise to wear sunscreen tomorrow as another warm day is in store for NI.

After some patchy fog or low cloud lifting in the morning, it will become "fine and dry with some sunny spells", according to the Met Office.

Having fun at the beach

The forecaster adds that it will be "quite warm" with a maximum temperature 22 °C.

Meanwhile the outlook for Tuesday to Thursday is: "Cloudy with rain at times on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then sunshine and the odd shower on Thursday. Turning fresher."

Meanwhile, UK sunseekers are enjoying the hottest ever August bank holiday weekend.

The Met Office said the highest temperature recorded on Sunday was 33.3C ((92F), at Heathrow.

Met Office meteorologist Sarah Kent said there could be a similar high temperature on Monday.

She said: "It is a bank holiday weekend. There is a lot of sunshine about to be had but people need to exercise some common sense."

She urged people to stay covered up at the beach, hydrated and also to keep safe by listening to any coastguard announcements.

Temperatures on Sunday reached 23.6C (74.48F) in Ballywattcock, Northern Ireland, along with 26.2C (79.16F) in Prestwick, Scotland, by the afternoon. Monday is not a bank holiday in Scotland.