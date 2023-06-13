The forecasters add that thunderstorms and rain will only happen in some areas.

Today, according to the weather warning, the thunderstorm will develop between noon and 9pm.

Again not all of Northern Ireland will be affected – but they may bring some disruption where they occur.

The Met Office say the public should expect:

that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Lightning strikes from a cloud during a thunderstorm above the city of Goerlitz, eastern Germany

Today, according to the Met Office, will remain very warm with some heavy afternoon showers.

They say there will be ‘variable amounts of cloud with some bright or sunny intervals’.

They add that there will be ‘a few showers around, these heavy and thundery in the afternoon especially in the west’.

‘Very warm or hot. Maximum temperature 26 °C’.

Borders Thunder Storm lightning photo I Ruairidh Campbell

Meanwhile tonight could drop to a minimum temperature of 12 °C.

‘Any showers dying out with some clear spells developing, perhaps some mist forming towards the east coast, light winds continuing,’ add the forecasters.

And tomorrow (Wednesday 14 June) will be ‘another settled and warm day, perhaps a little cooler than earlier in the week with a little more breeze too but still sunny for most areas’.

They add that the maximum temperature will be 25 °C.

Summer rain

AND the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is ‘warm, sunny and settled conditions continuing towards the end of the week’.

The forecasters add: ‘Perhaps some heavy showers developing later on Friday and Saturday’.

Why is my hay fever so bad at the moment?

A runny nose, watery eyes, sneezing, coughing – whatever your hay fever symptoms, it’s no surprise if you’ve had a flare-up recently.

During spring, both tree and grass pollen is released into the air.

If you’re allergic to the proteins they contain, your nose, eyes, throat and sinuses can become swollen, irritated and inflamed.

Lightning from a fast-moving thunderstorm

“Many people are suffering from hay fever just now because the pollen count is high, thanks in part to climate change,” says Dr Nisa Aslam, GP from Typharm’s Skin Life Sciences Foundation. “Plus the pollen season is getting longer.”

The immune function plays an important role in an allergic reactions, she explains. “People who suffer from hay fever often have a family history of not just hay fever, but also skin conditions such as eczema or psoriasis, which can often be borne out of problems with the immune system.”