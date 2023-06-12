News you can trust since 1737
NI weather: Met Office issue Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms to wreak havoc from 12pm to 9pm

Yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms and rain are in place for Northern Ireland today with warm temperatures set to linger throughout the week.
By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 10:24 BST

The forecasters add that thunderstorms and rain will only happen in some areas.

Today Yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms and rain were in place for much of the UK on Monday.

Four yellow thunderstorm warnings are in place from 12pm to 9pm on Monday and cover parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, much of southern England and the Midlands and most of Wales.

The Met Office says people in these areas should be conscious of the potential for sudden flooding and transport difficulties.

They say people should expect:

  • spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
  • there is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
  • where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
  • there is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads
  • there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings

They add: “Staying very warm. Maximum temperature 25 °C”.

Lightning from a fast-moving thunderstormLightning from a fast-moving thunderstorm
Tonight, according to the Met Office “most showers will die out in the evening to leave a mainly dry and clear night for the area, light winds too”.

Tonight the minimum temperature 12 °C.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) will be a “dry and bright morning with a few afternoon showers developing inland but these very isolated”.

The maximum temperature will be 27 °C.

Summer rain Summer rain
Meanwhile the outlook for Wednesday to Friday according to the forecasters is: “Mainly dry and settled weather continuing with sunny spells.

"Temperatures will remain on the warm side.

"Perhaps showery again on Friday.”

ThunderstormsThunderstorms
