NI weather: This is how hot it will be today - more wall-to-wall sunshine on its way for many

According to the Met Office: “It will be another bright day with some warm sunshine.

“The sunshine will be hazy at times with thicker cloud possible in the west.

“Cooler on the County Down coast due to an onshore wind.”

The forecaster adds that the maximum temperature will be 22 °C.

Tonight, according to the Met Office will be “a fine end to the day with some sunshine then clear skies at times overnight”.

“A few shallow mist and fog patches possible around dawn”.

Meanwhile tomorrow (Wednesday) will again be “bright with some good spells of sunshine”.

Beachgoers pictured enjoying the sun at Helen's Bay on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: Philip Magowan / PressEye

The forecaster adds: “Warm again, highest temperatures around the north coast.

“However, some showery outbreaks of rain are possible later in the day.

“Maximum temperature 21 °C.”

And the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is “A few showery bursts of rain on Thursday, but mainly dry and bright.

“Mostly cloudy with rain or showers on Friday. Bright with a scattering of showers on Saturday.”

